In scenes just broadcast, Gavin (Paul Nicholas) was seen taking Sharon (Letitia Dean) hostage, only to then be put in handcuffs by police officers.

A showdown on the balcony of Gavin's home saw Sharon tell her dad: "It's over. When are you going to realise that? And so are we."

The character of Gavin was introduced to EastEnders in August last year, with the surprise about him having given Sharon up to Den Watts for adoption coming over Halloween.

It was also revealed that Den's famous "Hello, Princess" catchphrase originated with Gavin, who had told his mate to keep using it as a reminder of him.

However, Sharon is now keen to sever all ties with her dad and even told Phil that her son Denny wouldn't be seeing him again, before adding, "None of us will. The police have got him."

But will a spell in prison be enough to prevent Gavin from being a malign presence in his daughter's life? EastEnders continues on Monday at 8pm on BBC1.

