Lola was reunited with Emma, who is her mother , earlier this week after the latter revealed the shocking reason why they had spent decades apart. In the aftermath, Billy helped Lola to accept the truth about her late father Dan's behaviour, reminding her of the destruction within the Mitchell bloodline.

Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) issued Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) with a warning in tonight's EastEnders (Thursday 9th February), after he made it clear that he wouldn't stand for her causing his granddaughter Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) any more pain.

Having then begged for a chance to get to know Emma, Lola planned to join her mum for lunch in the latest episode of the BBC soap. Lola wondered whether Billy would be upset over this, but her husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) was supportive as she invited him along.

Emma was clearly put out by Jay's presence, hoping that it would just be her and Lola for lunch at The Vic. But the trio got on well, and Emma filled Lola in on her life while they told her all about Lola's daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown).

Emma hoped to meet her granddaughter as soon as possible, but Jay and Lola were hesitant to rush things, with Jay mindful that his wife needed to rest after her health began to deteriorate. Emma then agreed that she would take things at Lola's pace.

When Billy arrived, the pleasant day took a turn after he witnessed Emma offering Lola more money. She insisted that they could give the cash to Lexi to spend on their holiday, but after they made a plan to catch up again the following day, Billy took Emma aside.

He explained that Lola wasn't one to be impressed by money, before warning Emma that if she did anything to hurt his beloved Lola, she would have him to answer to.

"Is that a threat?" she asked. "I'm just trying to protect my granddaughter," Billy replied.

"In the only way your family knows how," Emma declared, adding that now that she has found Lola, she wouldn't let anyone or anything get in the way of their relationship. Should Billy watch his back?

