EastEnders confirm return of Danny Hardcastle - but what does he want with Ben Mitchell?
What's he doing back on Albert Square?
EastEnders have announced that hard man Danny Hardcastle, played by Paul Usher, will be returning to Albert Square.
Fans will recall he arrived in Walford last year and immediately caused explosions when he had a run-in with the Mitchell family.
In particular, Danny squared up against Phil and kidnapped Louise while Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) went on a rampage against Danny's gang.
This time around, Danny will be back on the Square to face the Mitchells, but this time around he has an interesting proposition for Ben, RadioTimes.com understands.
But what does he want with Ben? And can he give Danny what he demands?
Speaking of returning to EastEnders, Paul said: “I’m thrilled that Danny Hardcastle has returned to EastEnders and yet again he is causing havoc in his typical menacing way. I am really looking forward to the viewers reaction as the story unfolds.”
Usher is a soap legend, having previously playing Barry Grant in Brookside for many years, and also played the role of PC Des Taviner in The Bill for three years.
