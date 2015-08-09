It's a pity because perhaps it would have saved Cindy a spot of bother. We know she's due to stop the Omen child in the making from throwing a brick through Max's car this week but when we said Bobby wouldn't be happy about it we didn't realise just how unhappy he'd be.

The pair return home and have quite the argument, that leaves Bobby feeling very upset. His solution? Oh, y'know, just give her a good shove.

More like this

Because that worked SO well last time, didn't it?

Will Cindy live to tell the tale? Or will she, like sister Lucy before her, be next to face the music box?

Find out when EastEnders airs these shocking scenes on Monday August 10th.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.