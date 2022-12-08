Following the death of actress June Brown earlier this year , the BBC One soap has chosen to have Dot Branning pass away off-screen in Ireland and on Monday (12th December 2022), the residents of Albert Square will say farewell to an iconic character.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a special screening of the funeral episodes, EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw discussed the importance of getting Dot Branning's send-off right, especially in the wake of June Brown's death.

"We knew that we couldn't put it off for much longer," revealed Chris Clenshaw. "We of course spoke to June's family, who also knew that this is what their mother would have wanted.

"In fact, June's children named Sophie and Billy knew how much EastEnders meant to their mother so much that they requested to attend Doc's funeral to say their goodbyes, which was absolutely lovely for all of those involved.

"You know, stories were shared throughout the day, which was just gorgeous."

Discussing June's impact as Dot, Clenshaw added: "The word iconic is often thrown around, but I think what June created in Dot was the definition of iconic."

June Brown as EastEnders icon Dot Cotton. Alisdair MacDonald/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

He went on: "June appeared in 2,284 episodes of EastEnders. I think it's kind of impossible to sum up in just a few words.

"She arrived in Albert Square soon after the show launched as the gossiping, chain-smoking Christian friend of Ethel Skinner and Lou Beale, who worked with Pauline Fowler in the launderette, and she had a difficult relationship with her husband Charlie and her son, Nick.

"But what happened over the next 35 years saw Dot become the beating heart of our Square. Always there to give her opinion, always there to give advice, and always there to open her home to anyone that wanted it. And even those that didn't.

"June's performance as Dot could make you laugh, make you cry, or just sit in awe as you watched her. She's still the only actor in soap to do one episode entirely on her own."

Clenshaw continued: "She really was one of a kind – a unique, glorious woman that made a lasting impression on everyone."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The executive producer also explained the enormous weight of responsibility with getting the send-off for Dot just right.

"I think every story we tell comes with, you know, a huge responsibility, and any kind of exit for a character comes with a great responsibility," explained Clenshaw.

"But when you have to say goodbye to an iconic character that pretty much everyone in the country knows - one of the most-loved characters to ever grace screens on British television - it comes with an enormous amount of pressure.

"All the way through the process, from storyline running through the script through to the shoot – the kind of atmosphere that was on the floor during the shoot, it was slightly different.

"I think there was a lot of respect, people were not just saying goodbye to Dot, but we were also saying goodbye to June.

"I think through that process, June guided us. I'd say every decision we did through the process, we always were questioning what we were doing and say, 'Yeah, we're doing it like this.’"

Clenshaw added: "June, I hope you're watching down on us and I hope we've done you proud. I'm sure that if we haven't, you will let us know in your own way."

Sonia Fowler, Dotty Cotton and Jack Branning at Dot Branning's funeral. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

One character who plays a very key role in the episodes is Dot's beloved step-granddaughter Sonia Fowler, played by Natalie Cassidy.

Speaking about the end results, Cassidy commented that she believed June herself would be pleased with the episodes.

Cassidy said: "I think she'd be absolutely thrilled by it actually. Absolutely bowled over. And she was such a modest lady at times and she didn't ever want any fuss. She wanted truth - what June was only ever interested in was the truth."

More like this

Clenshaw added: "That was what we were going for. We wanted something that June would respect. Something that I think people would also relate to.

"You know, we've all lost people in our lives and I think the story that Sonia goes through, which is a very simple but relatable story of not exactly knowing how to put her feelings down on paper, and then to a congregation, is something that I hope people can relate to.”

Natalie Cassidy as Sonia Fowler in EastEnders. BBC

On why Sonia was always going to be front and centre in the funeral episodes, Clenshaw added: "It was kind of inevitable. I don't think it was something we mulled over. Sonia and Dot had a very, very special relationship – I think that Dot shaped Sonia's character.

"I know that Nat and June had a very special, very unique relationship. She's always cared so much about Dot, so she had to be at the centre and I think Nat did a stellar performance."

Sonia is joined in her grief by the likes of Dot's granddaughter Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) and stepson Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), while old faces return in the form of Dot's friends Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman), Mary Smith (Linda Davidson), and Lofty Holloway (Tom Watt), while Dot's step-granddaughter Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) also returns from New Zealand to say goodbye.

It is sure to be an emotional outing for Albert Square.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.