All fans were told was that one EastEnders male was dead, and one of The Six had killed him, and it's been fun piecing together the jigsaw to work out who could possibly die on Christmas Day - and now we have seven potential victims, as confirmed by the BBC.

But, according to executive producer Chris Clenshaw, viewers will be guessing right until the final reveal.

At a recent event, Clenshaw teased the Christmas Day episode to press including RadioTimes.com, saying fans can expect "high drama", adding: "I think it's something to watch live on Christmas Day.

Chris Clenshaw. BBC

"And I think you'll be kind of guessing right up until the very end..."

Though Clenshaw remained tight-lipped, of course, about the big reveal, he spoke about what makes the perfect EastEnders Christmas episode - of which this year's will certainly live among the greatest.

"I think we take for granted that we're asking people to invest a hell of a lot of time on their Christmas Day to tune in and watch us, so you need to deliver something spectacular," Clenshaw explained.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I think you need to give them something deliberately unexpected and give them a shocking twist.

"You have to remember that we're a show about family and community, and therefore it should definitely still feel like Christmas, and I still think it should feel relatable.

"If you look at the best EastEnders Christmases, you think of Den and Angie or the Stacey and Max reveal, and we can all relate to those stories."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.