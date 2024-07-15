Having bagged seven awards on the Soap Awards night in question, Clenshaw reflected on the wins and said it felt "surreal" and "an absolute honour".

"I'm literally thrilled, I'm so proud of the entire team. I'm really grateful to the viewers, I'm really grateful to everyone that voted," he beamed.

He continued: "It's been a heck of a year in soap, and I think that everyone's at the top of their game, so for us to kind of win this amongst everyone that's firing on all cylinders is a real achievement.

"We're really, really... I'm lost for words because I'm so proud of everyone."

Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But what's on the cards for the near future in Albert Square? Well, while Clenshaw did remain a closed book on any details, he did tease that fans should anticipate some exciting news in the coming weeks.

When asked about the summer and autumn storylines, Clenshaw revealed: "I think tonight's just about celebrating the many awards that we've just won, which we're thrilled about. We've got a big summer, a big autumn.

"You know, we're heading into Christmas and we've got our 40th anniversary, so there'll be more news coming out in the coming weeks, but I'm going to stay tight-lipped for now."

The BBC soap will celebrate its major milestone anniversary in February 2025, and something tells us that the ground will be laid ahead of what is set to be quite the celebration.

As for now, there are plenty of character arcs and storylines to keep us going, with it most recently being announced that a fan-favourite character will be making a long-awaited comeback to the soap.

As for how that will pan out alongside other brewing plots, including Anna Knight's impending important spiking story, we'll just have to wait and see.

Of course, Sixmas also took home an accolade on the night in question after being voted Soap Moment of the Year by fans.

Reacting to the win, Clenshaw said: "I'm absolutely thrilled for The Six, the six women themselves, for everyone that's been involved in that storyline as well.

"It was quite a juggernaut, it was quite a feat to tease the audience 10 months in advance and to kind of be able to pull that off. So I'm just absolutely over the moon that they got their moment."

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.