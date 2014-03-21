Last night, viewers saw Janine walk free from court and away from Albert Square with the intention of going to Paris to be reunited with daughter Scarlett. Her exit also marked the departure of Brooks from the BBC1 soap. The actress has played the villainous Janine on and off since 1999.

Now, in a new behind-the-scenes video, fans can see how EastEnders filmed the courtroom scenes and hear how Charlie Brooks feels about Janine's acquittal.

EastEnders continues on Monday 24 March at 8pm on BBC1.