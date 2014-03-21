EastEnders: Charlie Brooks - I love that Janine is getting away with murder again
The actress discusses her character's departure from the BBC1 soap in a new behind-the-scenes video
Actress Charlie Brooks has been talking about the shock scenes in last night's episode of EastEnders that saw her character Janine Butcher found not guilty of the murder of Michael Moon.
"I love that she's kind of getting away with murder again," said Brooks. "But the fact is it was self defence and he would have killed her if she hadn't have killed him. And there I go defending her again, but it's true!"
Last night, viewers saw Janine walk free from court and away from Albert Square with the intention of going to Paris to be reunited with daughter Scarlett. Her exit also marked the departure of Brooks from the BBC1 soap. The actress has played the villainous Janine on and off since 1999.
Now, in a new behind-the-scenes video, fans can see how EastEnders filmed the courtroom scenes and hear how Charlie Brooks feels about Janine's acquittal.
EastEnders continues on Monday 24 March at 8pm on BBC1.