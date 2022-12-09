To mark the occasion, several characters are returning to attend the service , including Dot's step-granddaughter Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Joss) as well as Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman CBE), Barry Clark (Gary Hailes), Disa O'Brien (Jan Graveson) and Mary 'The Punk' Smith (Linda Davidson).

EastEnders is getting ready to pay tribute to late actress June Brown and her character Dot Branning in upcoming funeral scenes .

The BBC soap's boss Chris Clenshaw recently confirmed that the original plan for Dot's funeral was to bring back even more characters, but aligning everyone's schedules proved to be difficult.

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) reunites with Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) at Dot's memorial service in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"It was which characters, like you go to funerals and you see people that you haven't seen in decades that will make an effort to go to that funeral because they made an impression on that person's life," he explained.

"So, there were people that couldn't come unfortunately and that was due to logistical reasons. But it was about being authentic and truthful to Dot's character as to who would be there."

Clenshaw also explained that Dot's death will have an impact on her step-granddaughter Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

"It isn't something we mulled over. Sonia and Dot had a very special relationship. I think that Dot has shaped Sonia's character. I know that Nat and June had a very special, unique relationship. I don't even think it was a decision, it was obvious," he said.

"She cares so much; she's always cared so much about Dot so she had to be at the centre and I think Nat gave a stellar performance."

Alongside old and new faces on the Square, the on-screen memorial service will also feature actress June Brown's children in a cameo.

