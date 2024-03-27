When Callum found out that Ben had lied to his face about being innocent of his crime, he refused to join Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and stepdaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) in visiting Ben at the police station.

"I don't even want to look at him," Callum announced to Jay.

Once at the station, Lexi allowed Ben one hug as instructed by those in charge, but as Ben tearfully admitted he was guilty, Lexi replied that she wasn't angry, just really disappointed.

More like this

"I love you, but you're really not good for me right now," she said before walking out.

Meanwhile, Ben had secretly asked dad Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to do him a favour, and it transpired this favour was to access both Ben and Lexi's passports.

After Callum doubled down on his decision to stay well away from Ben, Phil shared a heartwarming conversation with his son-in-law as they discussed Ben's many troubles and how Phil was responsible for the path his son had chosen.

Phil persuaded Callum that Ben needed him, urging him to take Jay with him to Ben's bail hearing that day while he looked after Lexi.

He then added that they should give Ben some time alone with Lexi when he was granted bail.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But Ben's mum Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) was suspicious, and she and furious Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) caught Phil packing Lexi and Ben's things, as Ben had asked him to help them go on the run!

All of this was arranged without Callum's knowledge, and the idea that Ben would do a disappearing act without his husband didn't sit right with us.

Kathy and Billy ordered Phil not to do as Ben wanted, while at the court, Callum and Jay arrived too late for the hearing.

Solicitor Ritchie Scott (Sian Webber) explained that the court branded Ben too much of a flight risk, and he had already been taken to a cell. Callum was distraught as it was confirmed that Ben wasn't coming home.

But with Callum set to turn to his detective role in Thursday's episode of the BBC soap, what's the next twist in this tale?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.