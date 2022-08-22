EastEnders reveals fresh hope for beloved couple after latest split

**This article discusses scenes which have not yet aired on television, and can be found in this week's EastEnders boxset currently streaming on BBC iPlayer. It also contains references to sexual assault that some viewers may find upsetting.**

The married couple split up back in May when Callum mistakenly believed that Ben had slept with Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan). In fact, Lewis had raped Ben in harrowing scenes which saw Ben turn to drink and drugs to cope.

He nearly lost his life after suffering a heart attack as a result, and after being released from hospital, Ben had a confrontation with Lewis which saw his attacker forced to admit what he had done. After this, Ben decided to report Lewis to the police, going against his Mitchell instincts in a bid to help him move on.

But, having spent so long trying to protect husband Callum from the truth, it was all revealed in the interview room. Callum walked in and knew instantly that Ben must have been a victim of assault; but it wasn't until the two shared a devastating look that it dawned on Callum that Lewis was the culprit. Callum was emotional as he apologised, and Ben sadly explained that he didn't think Callum would believe him.

Callum was heartbroken, but supported Ben as they headed back to the Square in the aftermath. But when Callum suggested they could get back together, Ben gently rejected him. He was still adamant that Callum deserved better; but Callum later approached him to offer to accompany him back to the station.

Ben (Max Bowden) and Callum (Tony Clay) in EastEnders. (BBC) BBC

Ben refused, saying he didn't want him there - but found Callum waiting at the police station anyway. Callum told Ben that they didn't have to do any talking, and could just sit together; and Ben relented and joined him.

As they once again emerged from the tube station, Ben insisted that he didn't need to be walked home. But Callum replied that he was going nowhere, leaving Ben looking conflicted over his earlier decision.

Later in the week, Callum was busy worrying about big brother Stuart (Ricky Champ). As he and Rainie (Tanya Franks) discussed Stuart, Callum hoped that she would stand by Stuart just as he would always be there waiting for Ben.

As Stuart faced up to his illness and planned a future away from Walford, he spotted an old photo of Callum and Ben in the flat. Deciding to embark on one last mission, Stuart found Ben in the café and spoke to him about Callum.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ben reminded Stuart that he and Callum were no longer together; but Stuart said he had never seen his brother happier than when he was with Ben. He was convinced that they would be reunited eventually, and urged Ben not to give up hope. Then he dropped a casual threat that if Ben broke Callum's heart, there would be a coffin sized up for him in no time!

Ben accepted Stuart's words before walking away with a half-smile, so could this mean that he will open his heart to Callum when some time has passed? There's a lot to overcome, but it's clear that the pair belong together!

EastEnders has worked closely with Survivors Manchester on Ben's storyline. You can find help and support at www.survivorsmanchester.org.uk and www.survivorsuk.org.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.