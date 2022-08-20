EastEnders' Callum to support Ben after heartbreaking reveal and split

This week's episodes of the BBC soap saw Callum finally learn that Ben had been raped by Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan), and hadn't had a consensual encounter with him as Callum first believed. The couple broke up back in May when Callum ended their marriage, and since then viewers have been waiting for him to hear the truth.

After a dramatic revenge plot that saw Sam (Kim Medcalf) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) capture Lewis and threaten him with a gun, Ben arrived and took charge, forcing Lewis to admit to his crime. The discussion led Ben to believe that Lewis had sexually assaulted others, and he eventually decided to report him to the police.

Callum was left devastated. BBC

But as Ben waited to be interviewed, police officer Callum walked into the room at the station, immediately clocking onto why he was there. Without having to say much, Ben was finally able to convey that Lewis had raped him on that harrowing night, and Callum was devastated. He told Ben how sorry he was, before waiting for him while he endured a chat with another officer.

Later, Callum tried his best to support Ben as they arrived back in Albert Square. Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) was pleased to see that Ben had now told Callum everything, and he told him that this meant they could finally get back on track.

But as Callum sat by Ben's side to reflect, Ben had other ideas. Callum explained that while he knew he couldn't change anything, he wanted them to be together. Ben gently replied that Callum deserved better, and Callum protested this. Still, Ben was adamant that they were over for good as he tenderly kissed Callum's hand.

Next week, despite the rejection, Callum will offer to join Ben as he heads back to the police station. He later turns up to support Ben, showing unconditional love.

Will Ben eventually agree to give their marriage another go? And in the meantime, can Callum continue to be there for him as a friend?

EastEnders airs these scenes on Monday 22nd August.

EastEnders has worked closely with Survivors Manchester on Ben's storyline. You can find help and support at www.survivorsmanchester.org.uk and www.survivorsuk.org.

