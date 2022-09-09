EastEnders moves to BBC Two tonight as broadcaster changes schedules

The soap will be broadcast at 7pm on BBC Two, while BBC One dedicates continued coverage to the news of the Queen's passing with a special broadcast.

In a change of schedule, EastEnders will air on BBC Two tonight as BBC One pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96 .

The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, yesterday afternoon.

The news followed a statement released by Buckingham Palace which said that Her Majesty was under medical supervision.

King Charles III is due to address the nation today, and royal gun salutes will be fired in London at 1pm in honour of the Queen.

EastEnders was removed from the BBC's TV schedule on Thursday night.

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

This evening, viewers tuning in can expect to see the outcome of Frankie Lewis's (Rose Ayling-Ellis) frightening encounter on her way home from a night out.

Meanwhile, the show will also deal with the aftermath of Billy Mitchell's (Perry Fenwick) arrest. The character's fate is unclear after his cousin Phil (Steve McFadden) was forced to pass on information on to DCI Keeble (Alison Newman).

BBC Two will also air other shows that would usually be shown on BBC one, including daytime soap Doctors and game show Pointless.

BBC's coverage of the Queen's passing will continue throughout today, as the country comes to terms with the monumental loss.

ITV is airing its own special coverage to the Queen throughout the day, including an hour-long special, Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign, at 8:30pm.

Read more: