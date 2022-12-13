Played by Gary Hailes, Barry Clark was introduced in 1986 and was one half of the series's first same-sex male couple.

Dot Branning's funeral will bring back several EastEnders characters, including one that contributed to the soap's LGBTQ+ representation back in the 1980s.

Barry will be returning in upcoming scenes to pay his respects to Dot. Dot's death was incorporated into the script after actress June Brown passed away earlier this year, aged 95.

Who is Barry Clark in Eastenders?

Gary Hailes as Barry Clark in EastEnders. BBC

Hailes made his EastEnders debut in November 1986. His character first met graphic designer Colin (Michael Cashman) on a night out and the two immediately hit it off, with their friendship blossoming into a relationship.

At the time, Barry was only 20 and the age of consent for same-sex relationships in the UK was 21, meaning that his big age-gap romance with Colin was due to raise concerns among the people of Walford.

The pair's relationship was discovered in 1987 when Dot realised Barry and Colin shared the same bed and were more than just roommates. Dot's religious beliefs and ignorance as to how one could catch AIDS led her to have a strong reaction in a conversation with Barry, hurting his feelings.

Things gradually improved, with all characters opening up to having a gay couple in the neighbourhood.

How did Barry Clark and Colin Russell change LGBTQ+ representation in EastEnders?

Michael Cashman as Colin Russell in EastEnders. BBC

Colin and Barry were EastEnders' first same-sex couple, helping shed a light on issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

The pair's first kiss, though just on the forehead, was met with mixed reactions at the time the episode aired. The sweet moment resulted in complaints from some outraged viewers, while many in the LGBTQ+ community appreciated some greater visibility.

Barry's hesitancy to tell his family about his sexuality is something that particularly resonated with LGBTQ+ viewers back then. While Barry's brother Graham (Gary Webster) assured him nothing would change between them, their father wasn't exactly accepting of his homosexuality.

This ultimately drove a wedge between Colin and Barry, with the latter pretending to be straight to appease his father.

Following his breakup with Colin, Barry moved out and started a career as a DJ. Hailes left the soap in July 1988 to take a job as a DJ on a cruise ship.

In 1989, the actor returned to appear in Colin's exit storyline. In 2006, Colin went back to the Square to invite Dot to his wedding with his latest boyfriend. Reluctant at first due to her religious views, Dot then accepted, proving her stance softened throughout the years.

