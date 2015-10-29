EastEnders: aftermath of Stacey's Halloween electrocution revealed as Martin attacks Lee
There's a big shock for Stacey in tonight's hour-long episode
Halloween proves to be a truly shocking time for Stacey when - in tonight's episode of EastEnders (7.30pm, BBC1) - she's electrocuted by a faulty fuse that Lee forgot to fix.
In the aftermath of the accident, a livid Martin will be seen lashing out at Lee and punching him.Whitney, Kush and Bex are quick to step in and stop Martin from hurting Lee any further. But can Martin ever forgive Lee for almost killing Stacey?
Speaking recently about filming the scenes, actress Lacey Turner revealed that she had been able to draw upon her own experiences:
"I was in South Africa [filming Our Girl] at the time. I went to take the plug out of the TV and my hand got stuck to the thing. It felt like ages and I could feel the electricity go up my arm and then it was really itchy for the rest of the day.
"The electrician told me that if I hadn't have had my flip flops on, then I might not be here today. It did freak me out. I didn't even bother turning the TV on after that. I watched my iPad instead."
More like this
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.