Speaking recently about filming the scenes, actress Lacey Turner revealed that she had been able to draw upon her own experiences:

"I was in South Africa [filming Our Girl] at the time. I went to take the plug out of the TV and my hand got stuck to the thing. It felt like ages and I could feel the electricity go up my arm and then it was really itchy for the rest of the day.

"The electrician told me that if I hadn't have had my flip flops on, then I might not be here today. It did freak me out. I didn't even bother turning the TV on after that. I watched my iPad instead."

