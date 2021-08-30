EastEnders casts newcomer set to cause trouble for Stacey Slater

Actor and musician Heather Peace is set to make a dramatic Walford debut when she joins EastEnders later this autumn.

Peace will be playing feisty ex-con Eve Unwin, who shares a past with none other than Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), who is set to make her Albert Square comeback, dark secrets in tow, of course, in the coming weeks.

A BBC statement teases that Stacey and Eve met while in prison, which means Stacey’s secrets won’t stay that way for long.

“The tough-as-nails Eve makes her arrival known to the Square, quickly clashing with those close to Stacey,” the BBC reveals. “But with Stacey determined to get her life back on track, can Eve be trusted or will she spell more trouble for Stacey?”

Actor and musician Peace has appeared in the likes of Waterloo Road, London’s Burning, The Chase, Ultimate Force and Lip Service.

Speaking of joining EastEnders, Peace said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the cast of Eastenders and I love my character Eve. She’s tough, but fair; super bright and cheeky. I’m loving working with such a brilliant cast, in particular Lacey Turner. We immediately got on and sparked off each other which makes going to work easy and fun.”

Jon Sen, EastEnders executive producer, added: “We are delighted to welcome Heather Peace to the cast of EastEnders, she is playing a fascinating character in Eve and her arrival in Albert Square will be sure to cause a whole lot of mayhem which we can’t wait to explore, particularly through her relationship with Stacey and the rest of the Slater clan. Heather brings the perfect amount of boldness and wit to the role and we can’t wait to introduce her to the fans”

