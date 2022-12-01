Soap legend June Brown died earlier this year after more than 20 years of playing the iconic Walford matriarch. Her character passed away off-screen, with the news to be announced in tonight's episode.

Fans of EastEnders are in for some emotional scenes ahead of Dot Branning's, also known as Dot Cotton, funeral.

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) will take the news of Dot's passing hard, staying up all night looking at pictures of her grandmother through marriage. Viewers will also hear Brown's voice one last time via a tape she recorded at some point before she died.

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) looks at photos of Dot in EastEnders. BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Details of the tape have yet to be unveiled, but we can expect it to be a heart-wrenching moment. Before she listens to the recording, Sonia stays up all night looking at pictures of Dot and refuses all help planning the funeral.

However, when it looks like it might happen sooner than Sonia thought, things get a little too overwhelming and she finally accepts help to give Dot the send-off she deserves.

Dotty Cotton (Mill Zero) brings over a tape recorder, and Sonia is able to listen to Dot's tape, which leaves her – and likely the rest of us – sobbing.

Dot will also return home one last time as Sonia will hold a vigil before her funeral. The moment offers everyone the chance to share their favourite memories of Dot. Better keep the box of tissues close, then.

