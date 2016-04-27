And you thought her snogging Fatboy was upsetting...

Needless to say, the pair's liaison got Twitter talking, leading both 'Denise and Phil' and 'Phil and Denise' to trend on Twitter during the evening.

Some viewers were put off their dinner.

Denise and Phil together ??? just so wrong #EastEnders — Nette (@itss_nette) April 26, 2016

Though others did find the whole thing hilarious.

Who watched eastenders last night I'm so gone denise and phil???????? — Jasmine (@xox_saarah) April 27, 2016

One viewer pointed out a worrying trend in Phil's choice of bed buddies.

Denise and Phil? That is just beyond.. Why is it that Phil keeps sleeping and having Ian's wives? #EastEnders @bbceastenders ?? — Tom Gardiner (@TomGardinerUK) April 26, 2016

But the real heroes of the night were people who made the best EastEnders joke we've heard in an age.

havent watched eastenders since christmas n tune in to see denise gettin some netflix and phil ?? — sarisha (@sarishagoodman) April 26, 2016

Netflix and Phil.

Now there's a gag we're swiping for parties.