Ian Lavender (centre) during his last stint on EastEnders, with Steve McFadden (left) and Wendy Richard (right)

Over the years, he also became a father figure to Martin and the pair are now set to be reunited once more, although Derek's new storyline will also involve "a number of the residents" of the Square, show bosses promise.

Speaking about his return, Lavender said: "It was a lovely surprise to be back and I had a great time. It was brilliant to work with some old friends again, especially those who I only briefly got to work with before."

More like this

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.