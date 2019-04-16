Angry over Ben interfering in her attempt to rekindle her past romance with Jay, and using her and her daughter Lexi as part of his plan to get back at Phil, Lola warned Ben she might even go back to Newcastle with Ewan.

"I'm gonna tell your dad exactly what you've been up to," Lola warned Ben. "Then where will you be?"

Losing control of the situation, Ben lay in wait for Ewan and decided it would be better if the lad was permanently out of the picture...

More like this

Ben threatens Lola's fiance Ewan. (Picture: BBC)

Ewan was alarmed when Ben revealed details of his killer past. (Picture: BBC)

So while Lola was busy declaring her love for Jay and suggesting they give their romance another go, Ben took Ewan over to the cafe and told him the chilling story of how he killed family friend Heather Trott back in 2012 when he was just 16 years old.

"So the question is, was Ben born evil or was it all down to his neglectful dad," wondered Ben aloud. "Most of the time I am a very nice person."

After stealing Ewan's phone to stop him contacting Lola, Ben warned Ewan to go back home to Newcastle and forget all about Lola. Or else he'll kill Ewan and his foster mum...

"Any questions?" asked Ben as an alarmed Ewan ran for his life. "Off you trot, nice doing business with you!"

Lola received a farewell text from fiance Ewan... unaware it was really Ben who sent it. (Picture: BBC)

Of course, Lola remained unaware of the real reason behind Ewan's sudden change of heart about their engagement. And with Ben comforting her after her bust-up with Jay, it looks like he's got Lola back on side... until the next threat comes along.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.