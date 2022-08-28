Former EastEnders actor Ashvin Luximon dies, aged 38

A website has been set up in his memory, requesting donations to children's charity NSPCC and men's mental health organisation Andy's Man Club instead of floral tributes. At the time of writing, more than £1000 has been raised.

Former EastEnders actor Ashvin Luximon has died following an aneurysm, his family has announced.

Luximon will be known to soap fans for playing the role of Asif Malik on BBC One's EastEnders for a four-year period between 1999 and 2003.

The character appeared in almost 150 episodes of the drama series, where he was usually seen getting into trouble with school friend Martin Fowler (James Alexandrou).

From shoplifting to vandalism, the two were never far from suffering Pauline Fowler's terrible wrath, but Asif ultimately got his life into shape.

The character was written out of the show after passing his A-Levels and securing a university place, with a later mention revealing he was engaged to be married in Edinburgh.

Luximon never reprised his role after his initial departure, but was a memorable character throughout his tenure on the show, even appearing in a 2003 sketch as part of Comic Relief.

He did not continue acting for the screen after leaving the EastEnders cast.

“Ash’s unexpected passing has hit us all hard, but we want to take the time to remember his larger than life spirit. He loved and was loved by so many,” a statement from his family said.

“He sang a mean karaoke tune and had a voice loud enough to hear from space! He brought laughter and the best cuddles.”

Earlier this month, a funeral service was held for Luximon in his hometown of Enfield, where guests were encouraged to wear bright colours in celebration of his life.

EastEnders alum Kacey Ainsworth, who played Little Mo, was one of many to pay tribute to Luximon on social media.

She said: "Really sorry to hear that Ashvin Luximon, [who] played Asif Malik in #EastEnders when I was there, has passed away aged 38 he was a lovely fun fella. Way too young. My thoughts are with his family and friends."