This petition has subsequently been supported by The Writers’ Guild of Great Britain, with the union's general secretary, Ellie Peers, saying in a statement: "The closure of Doctors is a terrible loss to the UK writing community, and to audiences.

"Initially considered a ‘training’ show for creatives, it has long developed into a much-loved programme with fantastic stories written by dedicated teams of scriptwriters. It is essential in an increasingly global market that the UK continues to provide distinctive content and opportunities for our writers."

Peers continued: "It is, therefore, of real concern that this is the second long running drama series to be scrapped by the BBC in the last two years, the first being Holby City. The closure of another drama series leaves a big hole in the drama slate, and in the pockets of Doctors writers, many of whom have written for the show for years.

"We will be continuing our conversations with the BBC on this and providing support for our members who are affected."

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Christine Barker-Smith (Emma Cunniffe) in Doctors. BBC

The union has also provided a link to the petition and called on members to sign it.

When the news of the soap's cancellation was announced, the BBC said in a statement that it was a "very difficult decision", while revealing that "the final episode will screen in December 2024, and we are working closely with BBC Studios to give it the finale it deserves."

This year on the soap has been a big one, as Jan Pearson's character Karen Hollins, who had been a part of the show for 14 years, died suddenly in shocking scenes.

