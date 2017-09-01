Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?
The usual Friday double bill will not be shown this evening
There's bad news for Coronation Street fans tonight: the usual Friday-night double bill has been replaced by football.
Instead of the latest drama from Weatherfield, ITV will instead be showing the Malta v England World Cup qualifier from 7.15pm.
Emmerdale viewers will get their usual fix at a slightly earlier time of 6.45pm.
But Corrie fans needn't despair - there'll be an hour-long instalment showing on Sunday between 7.00 and 8.00pm. So, ignore any cries of there being fewer episodes.
As for what's on the agenda - Phelan will be seen making a grave decision about Andy's fate (pun very much intended), while Rana and Kate's girls' night has an unexpected outcome thanks to a newcomer named Imogen.
More like this
Finally, Todd leaves Summer and Amy to their own devices, but will he come to regret his decision?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below
And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.