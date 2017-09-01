Emmerdale viewers will get their usual fix at a slightly earlier time of 6.45pm.

But Corrie fans needn't despair - there'll be an hour-long instalment showing on Sunday between 7.00 and 8.00pm. So, ignore any cries of there being fewer episodes.

As for what's on the agenda - Phelan will be seen making a grave decision about Andy's fate (pun very much intended), while Rana and Kate's girls' night has an unexpected outcome thanks to a newcomer named Imogen.

Finally, Todd leaves Summer and Amy to their own devices, but will he come to regret his decision?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

