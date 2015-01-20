For long-time Corrie fans, the most indelible Deirdre image is of her being pinned up against the door of No 1 by Ken – William Roache’s unrehearsed throttling of his on-screen wife causing a throaty yelp from a startled Anne Kirkbride. For newer viewers, it’s the sight of Deirdre being carted off to prison that lingers in the memory. Both moments of complete humiliation for a character whose watchwords were misfortune and martyrdom.

But an added poignancy to Anne Kirkbride’s passing comes from the fact that Deirdre had recently been teetering on the edge of liberation. During William Roache’s time away from the show, the scriptwriters found Deirdre’s funny bone. Just think of that recipe for stuffed marrow, her drunken heart to hearts with Liz and Eileen, and – most hilariously of all – Deirdre becoming the unlikely emblem of backstreet diplomacy. “Just think of me as Switzerland in glasses,” was how she put it.

Who knows how she’d have fared in the wake of Ken’s return? No sooner had he come back from Canada than Deirdre was out the door, the remains of a trifle that she’d just lobbed still sliding down the wall. But you have to wonder whether that marital unshackling would have survived. My guess is that she’d have eventually been out by that back gate, chain-belt glinting in the moonlight, smoking her way through another disaster at the Barlows’. But how upsetting it is that we’ll never get to see Deirdre’s anxiety in action ever again.