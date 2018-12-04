Daniel Osbourne pulls out all the stops to give his beloved Sinead Tinker an unforgettable Christmas Day, as his pregnant soul mate copes with the reality of her cervical cancer diagnosis. There’s not a turkey in sight as the Barlows and Tinkers gather for a vegan Christmas dinner, but with Sinead aware she’s on borrowed time having lied to her fella about avoiding chemotherapy for fear of harming her unborn babies, will there be much to smile about for the families?

Plus, Carla Connor and Peter Barlow see in the New Year in a reflective mood as they ponder what could’ve been if he hadn’t cheated with Tina McIntyre and wrecked their marriage. Alone in the old snooker hall, which Peter plans to buy after selling his half of the factory to another of Carla’s exes, Nick Tilsley, the old chemistry intensifies as midnight looms and the pair share an intimate moment… Will they be an item again by 2019?

The Coronation Street Christmas and New Year 2018 schedule plays out as follows:

More like this

Christmas Eve – 7.30pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

Christmas Day – 8.15pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

Boxing Day – 7.30pm, ITV

Friday 28 December – 7.30pm, 8.30pm, ITV

New Year’s Eve – 7.30pm, ITV

New Year’s Day – 8.00pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

Wednesday 2 January – 7.30pm, 8.30pm, ITV

Friday 4 January – 7.30pm, 8.30pm, ITV

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.