Shona convinces herself that everything is coming together but Gail, Audrey and Sarah have their doubts. Audrey is not impressed when Gail decides that the appropriate music for the occasion is ‘Tie A Yellow Ribbon’ by Dawn, the same song used for Sally Metcalfe’s prison release.

And the choice of the viaduct bistro is a gamble in itself. The same venue hosted the May 2018 wedding of Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) and Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) which ended in a bloodbath when both the bride and Shona were shot by rampaging serial killer Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre).

Elsewhere tonight, Gary Windass kidnaps hospital drug dealer Big Farmer to persuade him with the aid of a baseball bat to incriminate arch rival Dr Ali Neeson, and Sally and Abi make-up after spagbol-gate, dashing Kevin Webster’s romantic plans with Abi.

