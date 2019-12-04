"However, it will have more far-reaching consequences in terms of the perception of her role on the street – and in the world.

"It showcases Barbara Knox's undoubtable talent and reminds us how she completely nails it when she is given something big to do. It's subtle and poignant, and Barbara has embraced it with the gusto you'd expect."

And it won't be wrapped up in a bow like the proverbial present, as MacLeod confirms the plot continues into 2020 and it sounds like a game-changer for the soap legend, who made her debut back in 1964 before becoming a cast regular from 1972.

"The impact of it plays into next year, culminating around February. We're very proud to tell stories at Corrie with the likes of Rita and Audrey Roberts successfully as well as the younger cohorts. Multi-generational storytelling is what all soaps do in the UK, unlike our US counterparts which are full of beautiful people of indeterminate ages who have all had too much surgery!"

