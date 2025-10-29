❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Remembering acting legend Prunella Scales's classic Coronation Street role following her death aged 93
The actress was in some of the soap's earliest episodes.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Wednesday, 29 October 2025 at 12:27 pm
Authors
Michael AdamsSoaps Editor
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad