❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Prunella Scales on her marriage to Timothy West, Fawlty Towers and why TV sitcoms were her "least favourite form of work"
First published in the 1990s, this archive interview sees the late Prunella Scales reflecting on Fawlty Towers, family life and fame.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 28 October 2025 at 11:15 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad