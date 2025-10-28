Prunella Scales, the actress best known for her starring role in Fawlty Towers, has died aged 93.

In a statement released by her sons Samuel and Joseph West to the PA news agency, they said: "Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93.

"Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home. She was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died.

"Pru was married to Timothy West for 61 years. He died in November 2024."

It continues: "She is survived by two sons and one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Prunella Scales.

"We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love."

Scales was best known for playing Sybil Fawlty, the wife of John Cleese's Basil Fawlty.

Throughout her career, she also starred in Alan Bennett's A Question of Attribution, for which she received a BAFTA nomination for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, and became known for the heartwarming show Great Canal Journeys, which she helmed with her late husband Timothy West.

Throughout the series, Scales and West spoke openly about her vascular dementia diagnosis, which she received in 2014.

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy, said: "All of us at BBC Comedy are so sorry to hear of Prunella Scales’ passing. She was a national treasure whose brilliance as Sybil Fawlty lit up screens and still makes us laugh today.

"We send our love and condolences to her family and friends."

