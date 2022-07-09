Fiz (played by Jennie McAlpine) married Phill (Jamie Kenna) in a marriage ceremony no one thought would happen, but when they got to the reception, she came to the realisation that she still loved Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and dramatically dumped her new husband on the night of their wedding - ouch.

Fans of Coronation Street were thrilled to see one of the soap's stalwart couples reunite in last night's episode.

Phill, who still doesn't know the real reason for her sudden departure, couldn't even muster up any hatred towards his bride, admitting the hardest part of the break-up9 was that he still loved her dearly.

In the coming weeks, Phill will try hard to win back the love his life, including a grand gesture with a Mariachi band, but will it work?

According to actor Kenna, there's every possibility Fiz and Phill could reunite.

"I think Phill absolutely thinks he can win her back and that she's made the wrong decision," the actor admitted. "And he's such a nice guy that he's so willing to forgive her - even though she's jilted him on the wedding day, done it while their friends and family are dancing and doing karaoke and left her own wedding, he's still prepared to forgive her.

"He understands what she's been through and loves her unconditionally. So yes, he definitely thinks he can win her back."

Phill woos Fiz on Coronation Street (ITV)

What's more, it's safe to say there would be more drama on the horizon if Phill ever learned the truth.

"I really think if he found out that it was anything to do with Tyrone the double betrayal of that would be devastating. It would be a double whammy because he's come to the street and he's built a network but it's all around Fiz, and Tyrone has become a good friend.

"He's becoming a better friend by the day, he's helped to kind of manufacture this situation, he helped Phill find the engagement ring, he put in a good word, so if he was to find out that it was something to do with them two it would be a double loss and a huge double betrayal."

As for what's to come between Fiz, Tyrone and Phill, it's clear the drama isn't over quite yet...

