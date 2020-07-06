Geoff's treatment of Yasmeen, subtly chipping away at her self-confidence, resulted in her fearing for her life and pushed her to attack him when the abuse took its toll and she believed she was in danger.

Despite Yas now realising the ordeal she endured was down to Geoff's abusive behaviour, she insisted to stunned Sally he didn't deserve the violent outburst she inflicted as her mental health spiralled - and admitted she still loves her hubby and believes he's a good man beneath his troubles.

Returning home, Sally was forced to tell Geoff she had seen Yasmeen and what she told her, unsettling the bullying bloke who has been playing the victim throughout the storyline and painting his other half as the unstable enemy.

Aggressive Geoff flipped at the perceived betrayal and exploded with fury at terrified Sal, just as Tim Metcalfe arrived to witness his dad laying into his wife… Is Geoff losing his grip, and control of the situation and about to lose his son as an ally?

Later this week, while Sally and Tim's marriage goes into meltdown thanks to her clearly being Team Yasmeen all the way, Geoff decides to contact his wife and request a prison visit.

What is Geoff up to? Will she agree to see him? And can he continue to manipulate her emotions even as she awaits to go on trial for lashing out after the cruel abuse he administered?

