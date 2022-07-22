Fiz married Phill earlier this month, only to dump him at the reception when she realised she really wanted to be with ex Tyrone . Poor Phill was left sadly singing along to the karaoke as Fiz immediately ran back into Ty's arms, but the couple kept Phill in the dark over this development.

Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) warned wife Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) to prepare for a long, drawn out divorce in tonight's Coronation Street (22nd July) as he discovered the truth about her reunion with Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall).

Worried that Phill would deny her an annulment, Fiz and Tyrone agreed to keep quiet - but an unsuspecting Phill persuaded 'mate' Tyrone to join him on the honeymoon! Phill continued to try and win Fiz back through various daft plans, including a botched attempt to recreate an iconic scene from Love Actually; as well as injuring his back trying to carry out a fireman's lift on her.

This therapist had quite the week! (ITV)

Phill then couldn't help trying one last-ditch attempt as he asked Fiz to join him for a therapy session. There was comedy as the counsellor (played by Melissa Jane Sinden), who already knew Fiz through her recent sessions with Tyrone, addressed her by name before quickly covering. She then began their session with a brilliantly timed "Phill - fill me in!"

The therapist tried to coax Fiz into admitting she was with someone else, but Fiz merely wanted Phill to accept that they just weren't right together. But when he later headed back to the therapist's office to retrieve his phone, he walked in on Fiz and Tyrone, who were already being chastised for wasting Phill's time and money. You tell them, unnamed stranger (here's a character that surely deserved an actual name in the credits)!

Fiz and Tyrone played things down by explaining that their reunion was only in the early stages; and eventually, it seemed that Phill was ready to sign away the end of his marriage after a heart to heart with Evelyn Plummer (Dame Maureen Lipman). But when he said goodbye to Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby (Macy Alabi), Hope inadvertently revealed that Fiz had been with Tyrone on their wedding night.

With that, Phill stormed into the Rovers, where the pair were sharing a bottle of bubbly. He made a show of preparing to sign the annulment papers, before pouring scorn on Fiz and Tyrone's deception. Promising to make sure the divorce would take 12 long months, Phill then walked away in a classic soap style 'mic-drop' moment performed superbly by actor Kenna.

Will Phill change his mind, or make his wife suffer for her frankly terrible handling of the whole situation?

