The pair had a one-off fling last year in the aftermath of Abi's son Seb's murder trial. Although she did not know she was pregnant, Abi gave birth earlier this month while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. In shock, she fled the hospital, and social services were soon getting involved.

The stage is set for a big reveal in Coronation Street , and it puts Abi Webster (Sally Carman) and Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) directly in the firing line.

Just as Abi decided she wanted to make a go of it as a mother once again, she was told she would have an almighty fight on her hands to keep baby Alfie. When Imran found out he was now a father, he pledged to help Abi while continuing to keep the truth under wraps.

Tonight's episode (30th March) saw Imran make a compelling case on Abi's behalf as his oblivious partner Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) joined her for moral support. But sadly, having heard a rundown of Abi's history, the judge declared that pending a final hearing, the little boy would be taken into care.

Imran faces a tough choice in Coronation Street ITV

Abi was heartbroken, even more so because she had allowed herself to feel hopeful. Meanwhile, Imran's distress over the situation was becoming harder for him to hide, and Toyah began to worry for him. They agreed he should take a step back from Abi's case, but of course, things weren't ever going to be that simple.

When Toyah let slip that Imran was no longer going to work on Alfie's custody battle, Abi took him off the visiting list at the hospital. Incensed, Imran confronted Abi who was equally furious that he was apparently abandoning their son.

Desperate, Imran made a monumental decision and insisted he would put his name on Alfie's birth certificate. Abi wasn't convinced he meant what he said, but he later told her he was hiring a reliable family lawyer.

Will Imran go through with his plan to out himself as Alfie's father? With their secret about to explode, how will he and Abi deal with the fallout when Toyah inevitably finds out about their liaison?

