New plotline developments on the official Coronation Street website reveal that Carla will come up with a plan to see if Peter can really avoid temptation. The upcoming drama sees her call in a Tina lookalike and insist that Peter completes her interview for a job at the factory. As Peter quizzes the prospective employee, Carla watches on to see whether he falls into her trap.

Actor Chris Gascoyne recently said of the new storyline: “When interviewing for a new machinist, Carla is struck by how much like Tina one of the applicants is. So she decides to let Peter interview her and see how he handles it. She is testing whether or not he has changed. But will he pass the test? You’ll have to wait and see.”

