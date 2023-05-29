Keeping quiet about his diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease , Paul picked a fight with Gemma ahead of her wedding to Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) and intended not to be there for the big day.

Paul's partner Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) tried to persuade Paul to change his mind as he came to terms with his own recent discovery.

But it wasn't until Gemma's stepson Joseph (William Flanagan) pitched up to give Paul a piece of his mind that the latter finally agreed to get suited up. As Billy tenderly shaved Paul's stubble for him, Paul gazed lovingly at Billy and told him he didn't know what he'd do without him.

Gemma finally had a smile on her face as she saw Paul limping towards her on the cobbles, fibbing again about why he was struggling to walk. Paul apologised for being a drama queen, and was able to walk Gemma down the aisle.

Gemma realised that something was seriously wrong. ITV

Wearing a bright orange dress with flashing lights, which star Campbell revealed she had an input in behind the scenes, Gemma made her way towards her groom.

But she clocked the sadness in Billy's eyes as he looked at Paul.

Gemma and Chesney exchanged their vows and were, at last, pronounced husband and wife, and the party got started at Debbie Webster's (Sue Devaney) hotel.

Then a row nearly ensued when mother of the bride Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) learned just how much of the wedding had been funded by Joseph's other grandmother, Linda Hancock (Jacqueline Leonard).

Gemma graciously thanked Linda when she found out, and Paul began to give his speech. But talking about his love for his beloved sister was too much for him and he suddenly rushed out of the room.

Gemma, having been watching Paul closely all day, followed him out and insisted he tell her what was wrong.

Paul tried to put her off, but Gemma had noticed the looks between him and Billy and demanded the truth. In a devastating scene, Paul revealed that he is dying. How will Gemma react to this painful news?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

