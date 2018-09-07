Pretty soon, Liz did indeed reach out to Jim, only to tell him that she and Steve wanted to sever ties with him, his reckless actions during the bank robbery that landed him in prison having been the last straw for her and the rest of the McDonalds. But this, of course, was just the start of the story...

When Jim then went on to save Peter's life after he found him passed out on the illicit hooch, Steve thought his dad must be a changed man, little knowing that Jim was the one who had given Peter with the drink in the first place. But following the father-son reconciliation, Peter revealed to Tracy that Jim was in charge of the alcohol supply behind bars. And Tracy wasted no time in telling Steve!

Following this, Steve decided that enough was enough and refused to pay any more visits to his dad. As an act of retribution, Jim then had Peter set upon and beaten up in his cell. Knowing how bad things now were for the beleaguered Mr Barlow, Deirdre pleaded with Liz to have a word with Jim. But when Liz reaches out to her ex-husband, he tells her that he'll only lay off Peter should she continue to visit him.

Liz complied, but was later left shocked when Jim reveals that he's about to be transferred to an open prison, which will allow him to be closer to his nearest and dearest. Feeling used, an outraged Liz told Steve that they'd been played by Jim, who mist have known all along about his upcoming transfer. What followed was a seemingly final showdown that saw Steve accuse Jim of using duplicitous and violent means to get access to his family.

Steve then told the prison authorities that Jim had secret access to a mobile phone, that he'd used to blackmail Liz, thus ruining his dad's chances of being moved to an open prison. As Jim was restrained by the guards, he was last seen being carted off while swearing revenge...

The character of Jim hasn't been seen on screen since that time, though Steve did receive a phone call from his dad in October 2016, after which he revealed that Jim was suffering from the hereditary muscle-wasting illness myotonic dystrophy. But after getting himself tested, it was revealed that Steve himself hadn't inherited the disease.

