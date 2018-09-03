Coronation Street has released a first-look clip featuring Jim McDonald's return to Weatherfield this Friday - and it seems that hardly anyone is pleased to see him. Jim makes his comeback during son Steve's stag do at the Rovers, but the groom to be is in no mood for a reconciliation and ends up storming out.

But this is nothing compared to the reaction of Peter Barlow, who ends up having to be restrained after lunging for Jim. As long-time viewers will no doubt recall, Jim put Peter’s life on the line in prison when he poisoned him with alcohol four years ago.