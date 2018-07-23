Jackie then made sporadic appearances between 2008 and 2010, usually with the intention of scamming of poor Tyrone out of cash by pretending to be in debt or - on one memorable occasion - feigning illness due to a ruptured breast implant. Jackie also became renowned for her on-screen rows with Tyrone's wife Molly, who had recently been exposed as a love cheat. In the end, though, Tyrone sided with Molly over Jackie and threw his mum out for what has now transpired to be the last time.

Aside from Coronation Street, actress Margi Clarke is best known for her roles as Theresa in the film Letter to Brezhnev (1985) and as Queenie in the Manchester-set BBC drama series Making Out (1989). In 1991, she took on presenting duties for C4's The Good Sex Guide, while also finding time to perform with Half Man Half Biscuit on the single No Regrets and star in the film Blonde Fist.

Following her initial stint on Coronation Street, Clarke featured on Channel 5's soap Family Affairs and BBC1's Casualty, along with a guest appearance on Hollyoaks: In the City. And prior to reprising the role of Jackie in 2009, she had a starring role in the second series of ITV's Benidorm.

More like this

In recent years, Clarke has been seen on Waterloo Road, Celebrity MasterChef, Come Dine with Me and Celebrity Cash in the Attic.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.