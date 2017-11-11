It all kicks off between the two of them after Beth finds out that Fiz and Tyrone kept quiet about the money they received through the crowdfunding website.

As news breaks that the cash was spent on a van, the factory girls grow livid, accusing Fiz of scamming them.

As a fight breaks out on the cobbles, Beth ends up throwing a handful of soil in the face of Fiz, who retaliates by then getting hold of some mud herself. Chaos then inevitably ensues...

