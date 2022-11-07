He and partner Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) – the wife of the late serial killer who was the biological father of her troubled daughter Hope (Isabella Flanagan) – have been desperately trying to stop the book being released .

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) continued to make a turbulent situation worse in tonight's Coronation Street (7th November), as he lashed out at the author of the John Stape book.

But when solicitor Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) brought round a proof copy of the book, he revealed that when he read the blurb, it mentioned Hope by name. There were also extracts that questioned what Hope could be capable of after the worrying behaviour she had already displayed.

With Adam's help, Fiz arranged to meet a woman who worked for the publishing company. She pleaded with her to get the details about Hope removed from the copy, and the publisher had her own opinions on the kind of child Hope was turning out to be. But Fiz persevered, and Adam was hopeful that she had made a difference.

Meanwhile, at the garage, Tyrone was appalled when he found a leaflet advertising a Q&A with the journalist who wrote the book. Ty rushed over to the hotel, intent on solving the situation. But when he arrived, he heard the writer discussing his theory that Fiz was complicit in John's awful crimes.

The comment caused Tyrone to see red, and he stormed onto the stage and slapped the man. A manager intervened as the author claimed that anything in the book was already in the public domain, and Tyrone was stunned when he heard that the police had been called.

At home, Adam filled Fiz in on what had gone on, and as he headed to the police station, Fiz went to see the journalist to ask him not to press charges. When she pointed out what the book would do to Hope, and how Tyrone's imprisonment would make her life even worse, it seemed Fiz got her message across, as the man agreed not to press charges.

But Fiz was furious with Tyrone as they returned home, and as it emerged that his violent actions had gone viral, she explained that the publishers were thrilled with the free publicity and the book was being released earlier than planned.

With Adam suggesting that they could take a libel case forward if they fact check the book, what will Fiz and Tyrone do now?

