As Corrie fans know, Toyah is desperate to have a baby, but recent episodes have seen her left disappointed after surrogate Jacqui miscarried.

Now, Toyah has resorted to desperate measures with a clandestine arrangement that will see Eva go away to have the baby, while Peter will be left thinking that Jacqui is still having their child.

When the time comes, the idea is for Toyah to get the baby from Eva, leaving Peter none the wiser. But what if Eva gets second thoughts about handing over the newborn? Might Toyah end up snatching the baby? And what if Aidan finds out that he's actually the father?

One thing's for certain, though, actress Catherine Tyldesley is set to leave Coronation Street later this year, having commented in late 2017:

"Eva has been such fun to play over the last seven years, and who knows, one day she might storm the cobbles of Weatherfield again.

“In the meantime I’m excited about the future, new acting projects, and spending time with my family.”

