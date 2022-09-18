Coronation Street's Toyah Habeeb found not guilty of Imran's murder

It's been an emotional week for Toyah, who confessed to sister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) that she was actually guilty over Imran's (Charlie de Melo) death . But despite how terrible she felt over causing the car crash that claimed her husband's life, Toyah chose to lie on the stand.

Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) was declared innocent in court as her murder trial drew to a close in tonight's Coronation Street .

And as the ITV soap returned tonight, it was finally time to hear the verdict. Toyah had already accepted that she would live with what she did for the rest of her life - but as she braced herself to find out if she was going to prison, the jury announced they had found her 'not guilty'.

Toyah and Spider were reunited once more. (ITV) ITV

As Toyah came to terms with the news, Leanne assured her that now she could get on with her life. Imran's mum, Saira (Kim Vithana) was disgusted as she confronted Toyah once more, but Leanne stood up for her. Meanwhile, Imran's friends Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) and Alya (Sair Khan) and Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) were just as dismayed over the verdict.

As Leanne suggested going for lunch at the Bistro, Toyah wanted to be alone. But it wasn't long before Spider arrived, revealing how glad he was that Toyah had not gone to prison. Spider had already met with DS Swain (Vicky Myers), telling her that he would always choose Toyah over the police, and that he intended to stay in Weatherfield.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Swain agreed to keep quiet over Spider's deceit; and we saw him tell Toyah that Leanne had called him and explained that Toyah never planned to kill Imran, and had instead had a lapse of concentration due to what she had just been told in that car.

More like this

Spider apologised for running off, and Toyah was happy when he confirmed that he was sticking around. And as the couple joined activist Griff and pal Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) in the Rovers Return, Toyah announced that she was keen to re-join the cause. But Spider looked uneasy...

Will Spider be able to protect Toyah? And can Toyah really move on?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.