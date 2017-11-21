Having contacted a private investigator, Todd then reads the subsequent report with horror. But he goes on to lie to Billy and tell him that - having done some digging - he can assure him that nobody died in the crash.

Billy is overcome with relief, but is Todd telling the truth? After all, there has been recent press speculation that Susan Barlow will be named as the person who died in the collision.

And certainly, when Adam goes on to borrow Todd's laptop, he's stunned to see Todd's search history. Could Billy's past actions have a devastating link to the Barlow clan?

More like this

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.