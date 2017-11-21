After making his getaway, Billy and his partner in crime then crashed the vehicle they were in and caused someone’s death in the process.

Billy described seeing a woman and her passenger in the mangled car they’d hit, but he failed to stop and help at the scene and has been living with the guilt ever since.

Next week's episodes of the ITV soap will see Billy searching the internet for a guy from Stockport by the name of Gareth.

And after meeting up with the guy, Billy suggests that they do the decent thing and tell the police all they remember about the accident.

Gareth, though, tells Billy to keep his mouth shut or he'll personally make sure he pays the price! With the threats ringing in his ears, a shaken Billy realises that he can't change the past and decides to throw himself into shaping the future.

His plan is to help Ken put the Barlow family back together. But with press rumours circulating that it was Susan Barlow who was killed by Billy's inadvertent actions, might the conflicted clergyman end up revealing his killer secret? And would his former partner in crime Gareth exact revenge?

