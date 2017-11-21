Coronation Street: Faye left horrified by Phelan rape bombshell

But Corrie fans can expect the Cinderella-style storyline to take a new twist when Henry tracks Gemma down to the Rovers, where Liz reveals that he's actually a member of the Newton & Ridley family, the mega rich dynasty that supplies the pub with ale.

A gobsmacked Gemma is thrilled when Henry makes promises to stay in touch, while Liz is quick to point out that the gobby kebab-shop employee has certainly landed on her feet.

However, when it all goes quiet and Henry fails to get in touch, a gutted Gemma starts to think that Henry is all talk and no action.

And Rita certainly doesn't help matters when she suggests that Henry is out of her league! So, has Gemma failed to land her Prince Charming? Or will there be a further surprise in store?

