Now, it has been revealed that Steph's comeback will see her try and thwart the villainous Phelan (Connor McIntyre) once and for all. But will she discover all about Andy's brutal murder?

"Producers got in touch with Tisha about a possible return and she jumped at the chance. She’s really excited to be back at Corrie and working with the rest of the cast again," a source told the Daily Star.

On the topic of the upcoming drama, the insider added: This is going to be a very dramatic storyline. Pat has been up to no good for a while now but the storyline is coming to a head.”

