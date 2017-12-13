Coronation Street: Tisha Merry to return as Steph Britton
Is she set to discover all about Andy's murder?
Actress Tisha Merry will return to Coronation Street in early 2018 to reprise the role of Steph Britton.
The character of Steph was last seen back in January when she quit Weatherfield for Portugal in the belief that boyfriend Andy had ended their relationship. Little did she know, though, that Andy had actually been taken hostage by Pat Phelan.
Now, it has been revealed that Steph's comeback will see her try and thwart the villainous Phelan (Connor McIntyre) once and for all. But will she discover all about Andy's brutal murder?
"Producers got in touch with Tisha about a possible return and she jumped at the chance. She’s really excited to be back at Corrie and working with the rest of the cast again," a source told the Daily Star.
On the topic of the upcoming drama, the insider added: This is going to be a very dramatic storyline. Pat has been up to no good for a while now but the storyline is coming to a head.”
