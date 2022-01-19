In fact, doctors have told the character, played by Joe Duttine, that his next heart attack could be fatal – and that he is in need of a triple heart bypass in order to save his life.

Since he discovered the devastating news, the character has been going above and beyond to hide his heart problems from his wife, Sally (Sally Dynevor).

But, as Coronation Street spoilers for next week show that Sally will learn the truth in upcoming scenes, could Tim be about to die and leave the cobbles for good?

Read on for everything you need to know about Tim Metcalfe’s fate.

Is Tim Metcalfe leaving Coronation Street?

Tim feels unwell on Coronation Street (ITV)

Fans will be pleased to hear that there's currently no word that actor Joe Duttine is leaving his role as Tim in the ITV show.

When approached for comment, Coronation Street told RadioTimes.com it doesn’t comment on storyline speculation.

However, while it’s not yet clear whether Tim will be leaving the cobbles, it’s safe to say things aren’t looking great for him and Sally next week.

With his marriage in tatters, viewers will see Tim beg Kevin to speak to Sally for him from his hospital bed.

However, before Kevin can relay how sorry he is for concealing the truth from her, Tim hears a commotion in the hospital corridor as Sally is arrested by a police officer.

Sally later visits Tim and reveals a compromising article has been published about her in the local paper, and that the developers are refusing to back her as a result.

When she discovers that it was Councillor Cameron who shared the photo to the paper, a furious Sally sets out to get her revenge – and sends a picture of Maria in her 4x4 to the paper.

Tim begins to grow worried that Sally is more focused on politics than his health, leading Sally to decide to throw a birthday party for him at the hospital, but could her adventurous plan backfire and sabotage her marriage further?

Does Tim Metcalfe die in Coronation Street?

Will Tim wave goodbye to Sally forever on Coronation Street?

Tim certainly fears the worst next week and, worrying that he may die on the operating table, says a final goodbye to Sally before he’s wheeled into theatre.

Thankfully, however, Coronation Street spoilers have confirmed that Tim makes it through the operation and is reunited with Sally.

So no, it’s not looking like Tim will die any time soon in Coronation Street.

How does Sally Metcalfe react to Tim’s health news?

Sally Metcalfe in Coronation Street (ITV)

Sally has been growing increasingly suspicious of Tim’s shifty behaviour in recent weeks, and has even wondered whether her husband could be having an affair.

In upcoming scenes, Sally will up her detective efforts – and eventually uncover the shocking truth.

Talking to Digital Spy about her character's reaction, Sally Dynevor said: "There are all sorts of emotions going through her head.

"She is scared and feels guilty but also hurt, angry and confused about why he hadn't told her. What does that say about their relationship that he has kept it from her?" she added.

"The issue here is that Tim has kept things from her before and she has forgiven him. But she really can't understand why he wouldn't tell her about this and that is going to be hard for her to cope with."

She continued: "He was doing it for the right reasons but [Sally] can't really see that at the moment."