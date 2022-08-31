Coronation Street's Stephen loses control as secret scheming fails

The returning character has been desperate to ensure that he gets his hands on mum Audrey Roberts's (Sue Nicholls) money for weeks now, as it seems that he has lost his own wealth. But when Audrey made an announcement, Stephen was left secretly fuming.

Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) was left contemplating his next move in tonight's Coronation Street (31st August) as it looked like his scheming wouldn't pay off after all.

It was the day of Audrey's salon reopening, and as the rest of the family celebrated, David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) teased his uncle over his repeated use of the suit he was wearing.

Stephen asked Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) to remind Audrey of the trust fund documents she still hadn't signed.

The confirmation of such paperwork would be instrumental in Stephen's plan to take the funds for himself, but Adam told his uncle-in-law that he couldn't do any more, so it was up to Stephen to talk to Audrey if he felt it was necessary. Stephen then lied to her, explaining that actually, Adam was the one who was concerned over the outstanding paperwork.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Audrey remained unbothered about the situation, and as the festivities continued, she finally decided to confide in daughter Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) over her recent attempt to take her own life. Gail was devastated, but the pair later shared an emotional moment, with stars Nicholls and Worth delivering a moving performance as the beloved characters embraced.

Stephen was left furious over a new family development. ITV

Meanwhile, Audrey opened up to the rest of the clan and revealed her new plan to leave them all equal shares in her will - apart from Stephen, she said, who claimed he didn't need it. Stephen played the dutiful son as he faked a smile, but of course viewers know that he actually does need the money - but sooner rather than later!

The news that Audrey had changed her mind over the trust fund left Stephen in a panic, and we saw him lose total control as he expressed his rage and despair while alone in the street. His temper explosion led to a tear in his jacket, which was later noticed by David's wife Shona (Julia Goulding). So, Stephen found himself buying a new outfit in a charity shop and feeling more and more lowered by what he had to resort to.

Having regained his composure, Stephen joined his family for dinner. David commented on the new suit and told his uncle it was certainly a bolder look than usual for him. Stephen replied that it was time to take some risks - but what does this mean for his next plan of action?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.