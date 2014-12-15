Steve's financial mismanagement is to be laid bare over Christmas after he overspends massively. Viewers have already seen a depressed Steve plough money into repairs on a sports car he recently purchased, but eyebrows will be raised further after he pulls out all the stops at the Rovers in order to give Amy a Christmas to remember.

Advertisement

Eileen and Michael, meanwhile, are concerned to discover that they’ve not been paid. When they can’t get hold of Steve, Andrea phones Lloyd (who's in Spain over the festive season) and he assures her it must be a bank glitch and gives her the account details. But as Andrea accesses the Street Cars bank account online, she’s horrified to see that the business is £10,000 overdrawn!